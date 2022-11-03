Feb. 18, 1933 - Oct. 31, 2022

NORMAL — Helen M. Wilburn, 89, of Normal, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.

She was born February 18, 1933, in Frankfort, IL, daughter of Sylvester and America (Dearing) Bozarth.

Surviving are two daughters: Jackie Thacker Baker and Debbie (Jeff) Strong; three sons: Charles (Sheree') Thacker, George Wilburn Jr. and David (Myriam) Wilburn; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cheryl Thacker Wolfe; and spouses, Richard Thacker and George Wilburn Sr.

A private family funeral service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Bloomington. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomington chapter Alzheimer's Association.

