NORMAL — Helen M. Guth, 90, of Normal, passed away at 3:50 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 19, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to Towanda Route 66 Parkway, Epiphany Church, IL, Cancer Care or the charity of the donor's choice.

Helen was born October 31, 1931, in Bloomington, the daughter of James T. and Luella Sweeney Richard. She married Emerson E. Guth on November 18, 1950, in Bloomington and he preceded her in death on November 24, 1999.

Survivors include four daughters: Sue (Roger) Nichols, Normal, Carol (Greg) Shevokas, Xenia, Sherri (John) Payne, Towanda and Janice (Denver) Douglas, Fisher; a son, Thomas (Lori) Guth, Hudson; eleven grandchildren: Tony (Jenny) Mackey, Stacy (Ron Gannaway) Mackey and Andy (Amber) Mackey, Josh Shevokas and Laura (Scott) Varo, Elizabeth (Gabe) Madlem and Daniel (Kellie) Guth, Allison Pentti, Patrick (Hannah) Douglas, Kevin (Elizabeth) Douglas and Ethan Douglas; eighteen great-grandchildren: Chase and Cannon Mackey, Rees Mackey-Kelley, Ayden, Alex and Annie Mackey, Casey and Kylin Shevokas, Sawyer and Piper Varo, Emmyrson, Sophie and Kendyll Pentti, Arthur and Henry Douglas, Fynch Douglas, Declan and Lillian Madlem and "Baby Guth" on the way; four sisters: Alice Woods, St. Charles, Faye (Jay) Patrick, Apple Valley, CA, and Connie and Linda Richard, both of San Gabriel, CA; one sister-in-law, Alice Guth, Gridley; a former son-in-law, Ray Mackey, Bloomington: and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen was a 1949 graduate of Normal Community High School and attended Mennonite School of Nursing.

She was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church and the Young at Heart Club of the church. As well as being a devoted farm wife all her life, Helen also worked for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Bloomington from 1986-1996. She was a member of 4-H, was a recipient of both the Golden Clover Award in 1985 and the Distinguished 4-H Alumni Award and was elected to the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame in 2006. Helen served on the Towanda, Chiddix and Normal Community High School PTA's; was an officer with both Hudson and Towanda Home Extension; and a member of Towanda Senior Citizens. She volunteered at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and with the RSVP Program.

Helen loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and followed their sports and school activities of any kind.

Helen's legacy of love, kind-heartedness and generosity will be carried on through the hearts of her loved ones and the people whose lives she touched.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gomez and the staff at Illinois Cancer Care and OSF Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.