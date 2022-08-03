Oct. 31, 1925 - July 31, 2022

PONTIAC — Helen Louise Rigg, 96, of Pontiac, IL, formerly of Roseville, IL, passed away at 2:14 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow in Pontiac.

Helen was born October 31, 1925, in Roseville, the daughter of Albert and Leola Hazel (Adkisson) Anderson. She married J. Marion Rigg in 1946, and he preceded her in death January 9, 2006.

Surviving Helen are her children: Larry and Anita (Rigg) Sands of Towanda, IL, Greg and Cynthia (Rigg) Hall of Goshen, IN, Nancy (Rigg) LoPiccalo of Pontiac, Marc and Julie Rigg of Geneseo, IL; ten grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Phil LoPiccalo; grandson, Kevin McCullough.

She was raised and educated in Roseville, graduating from Roseville High School in 1943. She later graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing, Macomb, IL. She was an Army Nurse Cadet during WWII. She worked as a nurse and nurse practitioner at Western Illinois University for 25 years. She was also a homemaker. Helen loved her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her grandchildren, traveling, spending winters in Arizona and visiting family in Alberta and British Columbia.

She was a member of the Roseville Christian Church and later the First Lutheran Church of Pontiac.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Roseville Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to the First Lutheran Church of Pontiac or Tjardes Health Center at Evenglow in Pontiac and left in the care of the funeral home.

For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com.