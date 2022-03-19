Jan. 12, 1941 - March 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Helen Laverne Schenk was peacefully called to heaven on March 16, 2022.

She was born and raised in the Bloomington area, where she married her husband, Wilbur of nearly 62-years.

Helen loved God, her family and pup, Sugar.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting and baking. Helen was part of a large family and was blessed to have great-grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed.

Memorial information forth coming.