Jan. 12, 1941 - March 14, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Helen Laverne Schenk was peacefully called to heaven on March 16, 2022.
She was born and raised in the Bloomington area, where she married her husband, Wilbur of nearly 62-years.
Helen loved God, her family and pup, Sugar.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting and baking. Helen was part of a large family and was blessed to have great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed.
Memorial information forth coming.
