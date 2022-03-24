Oct. 10, 1929 - March 23, 2022

EUREKA — Helen L. Wiegand, 92, of Eureka, IL, passed away at 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

She was born on October 10, 1929, in Metamora a daughter of Andrew and Martha Gudeman Martin. She married Robert L. Wiegand on March 23, 1952, in Roanoke. He passed away on April 2, 2010.

Survivors include her children: Edward (Joanne) Wiegand of Goodfield, Donald (Jane) Wiegand of Eureka, Marlene (Bob) Prather of Eureka, Janet (Alan) Streitmatter of Dunlap, Linda (Gary) Folkerts of Eureka, Robert (Ellen) Wiegand of Clinton, WI, Andrew (Vicky) Wiegand of Congerville; two sisters: Verna Hartter of Eureka, Loretta Rumbold of Princeville; 23 grandchildren: Matt (Tiffany) Wiegand, Luke (Sarah) Wiegand, Alissa (David) Kellenberger, Jonathan (Marla) Wiegand, Mark (Danielle) Wiegand, Amanda (Troy) Plattner, David (Tara) Prather, Kirk (Wendy) Prather, Clint (Haylee) Prather, Laura Streitmatter, Sarah (James) Alfon, Adam (Tori) Streitmatter, Amy (Fritz) Hinrichsen, Rachel (Austin) McClure, Jared (Megan) Folkerts, Jason Folkerts; Karah Niemann, Mallory Niemann, Katie (Reilly) Wagenbach, Julie Wiegand, Jolene (Pete) Zimmerman, Chase (Paige) Wiegand, Jesse Wiegand; 45 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers: Lester, Nelson, Lewis and Harvey; two sisters: Mabel, Thelma; one great-grandson.

Helen was a wonderful example of a Godly woman, and loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hughes and the staff at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka for the loving care that was provided to their mother.

Helen was a member of Eureka Apostolic Christian Church where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso, and also from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka or Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.