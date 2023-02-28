Dec. 12, 1932 - Feb. 26, 2023

TREMONT — Helen Jean Koch, 90, of Tremont passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

Helen was born on December 12, 1932, to Hilda Waibel Roth and Sam Roth Jr. in Fairbury, IL. Helen lived her early childhood in rural Forrest and moved to Morton in December of 1945, graduating from Morton High School in 1950. Helen married Curtis A. Koch on June 28, 1958, in Morton, IL, and he passed away on June 14, 1993. Helen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Helen was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia (Steve) Malinowski of Bloomington, IL, and LuAnne (Keith) Voos of Tremont IL; her six grandchildren: Amy (Matt) Hickman, Billy Voos, Stephanie (Robert) Hoff, Zachary Voos, Bridgette Voos, Marisa (Job) Isbell; and her spouse's brothers and sisters: Joanne (Dan) Baer of Tremont, IL, Nancy (Roger) Schweigert of Tremont IL, and Kay (Bryan Malloy) Koch of Tremont, IL.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont, IL. Don Stuber will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who cared for Helen both at home and in the nursing home during the last years of her life. You made a difference and brought joy to her life.

Memorials may be made to Northfield Christian Church.

