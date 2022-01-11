COLFAX — Helen Jean Kerber, 86, of Colfax, passed away at 11:47 a.m., January 9, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Cremation has been accorded.

A graveside service be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna

Memorials may be made to the Colfax Restoration Project, St. Jude, or the donor's choice of charity.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born December 1, 1935, in Peoria, the daughter of Enos and Irene Godsil Eppel. She married Paul Kerber on June 29, 1957, in Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are her two sons: Mike Kerber of Colfax and Tim (Gail) Kerber of Seattle, WA; grandchildren: Jared and Ethan Kerber; and great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Amnesty Myers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Ryan Myers, and sister, Joyce Wilson.

Jean was received an Art Major from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colfax, where she took care of many funeral luncheons and was part of the Alter and Rosary Society.

Jean and Paul enjoyed traveling all over to auctions seeking antiques for her Antique Shop at the Old Hatchery Mall in Forrest.

She also loved to decorate for the season.

Jean will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she touched. She evoked a sense of joy and appreciation for life to those fortunate enough to know her.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.