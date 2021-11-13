SPRINGFIELD — Helen Hubbell Chase, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center. She was born November 1, 1931, in Ames, IA, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Heuston) Hubbell. She married William Robert Deutsch in 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2000. She then married Dr. William Chase in 2002, and he preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by two children: Margaret (Jerome "Jerry") Jacinto of Springfield, and William Jacob (Kathryn) Deutsch of Carbondale; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Deutsch; and one brother, Donald Hubbell of Henderson, AR.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Paul Deutsch; one grandson, William Michael Deutsch; and two brothers: David and Dennis Hubbell.

Helen spent her formative years on the Navajo Reservation with her parents where her father directed an experimental station for the US Department of Agriculture. She worked as a case worker for the Illinois Department of Public Aid, and also a Systems Analyst for the State of Illinois. She was instrumental in strengthening Illinois policy for job titles and duties.

She was a member of the St. Luke's Union Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, IL. Helen enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting and sewing.

Memorial Gathering: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday November 20, 2021, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery or the Alzheimer's Association.

