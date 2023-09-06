Feb. 14, 1923 - Sept. 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Helen "Grace" Sturgeon, 100 years and six months of Bloomington, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Luther Oaks in Bloomington.

She requested that there be no service and wished for her body to be donated to science.

Grace was born in Bloomington on February 14, 1923, to Thomas and Helen Maxwell Brigham. She married Clayton P. Sturgeon on February 27, 1949, in Bloomington. He passed away on February 5, 1983. One brother, Thomas Brigham, and sister, Elizabeth McCormick also preceded her in death.

She is survived by sister Mary "Elaine" Bates of Naples, FL; one son, Ron (Terry Hughes) Sturgeon of Macomb, MI; two grandchildren: Greg (Melanie) Sturgeon, Jeff Sturgeon; and granddaughter-in-law, Onalee Sturgeon; and four great-grandchildren: Anna, Lydia, Wesley and Mary Allyn Sturgeon. Also surviving are local niece, Susan (Charles) Hurliman; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Grace was a very active member of both Downs United Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church. She also volunteered many hours to the Home Sweet Home Woman's Auxiliary.

She and her husband raised Appaloosa horses for many years. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, travel, and exercising. Her favorite thing to do was watch NBA Basketball on TV.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

