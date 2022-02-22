BLOOMINGTON — Helen "Bee" Bennison (nee Schaeffer) passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022, at Martin Health Care in Bloomington, IL, at the age of 98.

Devoted wife of the late Jacob "Jake" Bennison for 69-years. Beloved mother of Charlotte (Richard, deceased) Donat, Virginia (Joseph, deceased) Paul, and Carol (Chris) Nyweide. She was the loving Nana of Reed and Kate (fiance, Jon Fooz) Donat; Michael (Erica) Paul (both deceased) and Amanda (Doug) Heller; David, Matthew (Christine), and Christopher Nyweide; proud great-grandmother of Celia and Davis Heller and Evelyn Nyweide; sister of Charlotte Schaeffer, deceased; sister-in-law of Virginia Andrews-Dibeler, deceased, and nieces, Nancy and Mary Andrews.

Born July 20, 1923, in Bloomington, IL, to Gladys (nee Miner) and Archie Schaeffer, both deceased. Helen was a 1945 graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She met her future husband, Jake, at IWU, and they married on June 30, 1945. They lived briefly in both Park Forest, IL, and Lafayette, IN, before moving in 1954 to Bethesda, MD where Helen worked in the Grants Division at the National Institutes of Health. Upon retirement, she and Jake moved back to their Midwest roots and lived in Madison, WI, where their children and grandchildren enjoyed many happy vacations with them. After Jake passed away in 2014, Helen moved back to her hometown of Bloomington and resided at Westminster Village before she came to Martin Health Care.

Helen was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed flower gardening. She was a proud and private person as well as a thoughtful, loving woman who cared very deeply for her family. Her late husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were a central part of Helen's life and she had a special relationship with each of them. We are all so lucky to have enjoyed her for a very long time.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Martin Health Care and Carle Hospice for their compassionate and loving care in Helen's final years.

There will be a family graveside service at a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.