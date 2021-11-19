BLOOMINGTON — Hazel Marie Kuhn, 94, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Alden Valley Nursing Home in Bloomingdale, IL. She was born on August 19, 1927, in Chicago, to John and Helen Luncsford.

Hazel was raised in Chicago, and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1946. She later moved to Bloomington, IL, where she resided with her family.

Hazel was a longtime member of First Christian Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Hazel had a heart of gold, and a gift for always making everyone around her feel special and loved.

Survivors include her son, Roger (Lori) Kuhn, Winfield, IL; and three grandchildren: Jared, Alysa and Julia Kuhn. She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband Lloyd D. Kuhn; and her two brothers: Jack and Bud Luncsford.

A private family graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church in Bloomington.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.