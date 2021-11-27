 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazel Marie-Kay Gray

NORMAL — Hazel Marie-Kay Gray was born an angel on November 20, 2021, the beloved daughter of Megan Giusti and Mason Gray of Normal. She is survived by her parents; along with her maternal grandparents, Steve and Marie Giusti of Bloomington; her paternal grandparents, Tim and Julie Gray of Danvers; uncle, Kyle Giusti of FL; aunt, Emily (Michael) Moody of Hudson; and aunt, Ellie (fiance Jon Hileman) Gray of AZ.

Hazel is also survived by her great-grandparents, Marilyn and Gordon Cundiff of East Peoria; Bernadette and Richard Giusti of FL; and Don and Lola Manahan of Mackinaw; along with her great-great-grandmother, Wilma Manahan, of Bloomington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Ellen Ila Kay Gray, Bill Gray Sr., and many other loving family members.

A private graveside service was held for Hazel with her close family members. She was laid to rest in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers, IL, next to her great-grandmother and co-namesake, E.I. Kay Gray, who is holding her gently in heaven.

Hazel was loved from the beginning and had many people anxiously waiting to meet her and provide her with a lifetime of love.

Memorials may be made directly to Megan and Mason, or to the Birthing Center at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in honor of Hazel Marie-Kay Gray.

Until we see you in heaven, baby girl. Rest in peace. We love you, Hazel.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News