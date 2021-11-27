NORMAL — Hazel Marie-Kay Gray was born an angel on November 20, 2021, the beloved daughter of Megan Giusti and Mason Gray of Normal. She is survived by her parents; along with her maternal grandparents, Steve and Marie Giusti of Bloomington; her paternal grandparents, Tim and Julie Gray of Danvers; uncle, Kyle Giusti of FL; aunt, Emily (Michael) Moody of Hudson; and aunt, Ellie (fiance Jon Hileman) Gray of AZ.

Hazel is also survived by her great-grandparents, Marilyn and Gordon Cundiff of East Peoria; Bernadette and Richard Giusti of FL; and Don and Lola Manahan of Mackinaw; along with her great-great-grandmother, Wilma Manahan, of Bloomington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents: Ellen Ila Kay Gray, Bill Gray Sr., and many other loving family members.

A private graveside service was held for Hazel with her close family members. She was laid to rest in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers, IL, next to her great-grandmother and co-namesake, E.I. Kay Gray, who is holding her gently in heaven.

Hazel was loved from the beginning and had many people anxiously waiting to meet her and provide her with a lifetime of love.

Memorials may be made directly to Megan and Mason, or to the Birthing Center at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in honor of Hazel Marie-Kay Gray.

Until we see you in heaven, baby girl. Rest in peace. We love you, Hazel.

