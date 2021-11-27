WAYNESVILLE — Harry H. Shifflet, age 91, of Waynesville, IL, the son of George H. and Elizabeth (Burke) Shifflet passed peacefully at 7:57 p.m., November 19, 2021, at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be postponed until Spring of 2022. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to a charity of the Donor's Choice.

Harry was born February 9, 1930, in Bloomington, IL. He married Martha Ann Tygrest in June, 1950.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Martha Ann Shifflet; daughter, Leslie Glennie; son, Eric (Betsy) Shifflet; and daughter, Lee (Terry) Stolarski; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his pet Yorkie, Joey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Harry served in the US Army from 1950 to 1952. He was a member of the Waynesville American Legion Post 1189, and served as Commander in his earlier years.

Harry retired from Caterpillar Tractor in 1985, after 35 years of service. He was a 64 year member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM, and Bloomington Consistory and had attained his 32nd Degree.

Harry spent all of his life in Waynesville, IL. He was a good friend to all. His hobby was his prize garden that he shared with everyone.

Our Dad was a great man, loved by all and will be missed by all. Our sincere thanks to Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski and Traditions Health Hospice (Miss Ashlee) for the love and excellent care they provided. Condolences can be sent to Martha Ann Shifflet c/o Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL, 62548.

