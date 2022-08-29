June 29, 1921 - Aug. 26, 2022

NORMAL — Harry E. Hoit, of Normal IL, was called home August 26, 2022.

His funeral will be August 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert-Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL where military rites will be accorded.

Mr. Hoit was born June 29, 1921, in LeRoy, IL a son of John Ray and Ruth I. (Cain) Hoit. He married Lois J. Hiner, June 13, 1943, in South Mills, NC. She survives. Other survivors include four children: Sharon A. McClure, Mason City, Michele E. (Dennis) Garrigus, Normal, Jayne A. (Thomas) Hancock, St Joseph, IL and Wayne A. Hoit (Tamara) Richmond, IN. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. One son preceded him in death and a son-in-law, John McClure.

Mr. Hoit was Foundation Seed Dept. Operations Manager at Funk Seeds International.

He was a member of Eastview Christian Church. He was also a member of Wade Barney Lodge; Bloomington Scottish Rite; Peoria Mohammed Shrine; Gen. Joseph Batholomew Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, American Legion, Ruel Neal Post #79. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. He went peacefully home to his Heavenly Father. He was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather.

In lieu of flowers gifts may be sent to Ruel Neal Post #79 American Legion in LeRoy.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.