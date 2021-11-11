HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Arkansas — Harry David Zerfas, 85, of Hot Springs Village, AR, passed peacefully to his eternal home on September 11, 2021. He was raised in Ellis, KS. Dave graduated from the University of Kansas, where he met his loving wife, Connie. Dave served in the U.S. Army, taught High School math, and 30 years with IBM. His final 18 years, were in Bloomington, working with IBM's State Farm Insurance team.

After retirement they moved to H S V. They were active members at church, enjoyed traveling, square dancing, golfing, and playing cards.

Dave is survived by his wife, Connie; son, David, and children with Mary, McKenna and Miller; son, Bob (Sarah), their children Danielle and Jack; daughter, Carolyn (Ken) Machens and their son, Parker; and son, Bill and children with Renee, Corey, and Drew. Dave was predeceased by parents; and granddaughter, Magdalena Machens

A Memorial Service is scheduled 2:00 p.m. November 20, at Christ Lutheran.

Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran, 103 Ponferrada Way, Hot Springs Village, AR, 71909.

Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.