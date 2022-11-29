Feb. 8, 1941 - Nov. 27, 2022

FISHER — Harris E. Drennan, 81, of Fisher, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday evening, November 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. with Tina Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Community Fair.

Harris was born February 8, 1941, in Champaign. A son of John C. and Leone J. (Batson) Drennan. He married Carolyn J. Tongate on November 4, 1967, in Gibson City. She passed away May 6, 2014.

He is survived by two children: Becky (Greg) McCoy of Fisher, and Mark (Jennifer) Drennan of Sidney. Four grandchildren: Megan (Colton) Schopp of Fisher, AJ McCoy of Fisher, Nathan Drennan of Sidney, and Taylor Drennan of Sidney. A great-granddaughter, Lily Schopp, that kept him entertained and brought a smile to his face and a sparkle in his eyes. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Harris was a mechanic by trade setting up tractors and implements. He worked for Arends and Sons in Gibson City, for forty years retiring in 2003. He enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, watching the Illini, Dallas Cowboys, Notre Dame football, tractor pulls, all racing, NASCAR and watching the food network. He spent many years mowing and volunteering at the Fisher Community Fairgrounds. He however was happiest when he was surrounded by all of his family. His memories will be shared with the future generations.