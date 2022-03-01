NORMAL — Harriet L. Gosnell, 96, of Normal, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private entombment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Harriet was born September 11, 1925, in Morris, IL, daughter of H. A. and Laura Bower Schroeder. She married Ferd R. Gosnell on May 31, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 19, 1999.

Survivors include one son, Richard (Debby) Gosnell of Clinton, IA; and one daughter, Lorraine Gosnell, of Normal.

Also surviving are three grandchildren: Mike Gosnell of Rolla, MO, Dave (Kathi) Gosnell of Des Moines, IA, Christy (Roberto) Mendez of Ames, IA; one great-granddaughter, Clara Gosnell; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and one brother.

She became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church through adult confirmation on November 17, 1949, where she served on various committees and volunteered in several areas of the church.

Harriet graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School and Gallagher School of Business. She was employed at Williams Oil-O-Matic for 9-years, and in the Trust Department of Peoples Bank of Bloomington for 34-years. At the time of her retirement, she was an Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer.

