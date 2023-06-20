March 21, 1936 - June 16, 2023

FORREST — Harriet L. Farney, 87, of Forrest, passed away at 5:47 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home in Forrest in the presence of her loved ones.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements. Services will be held Saturday, June, 24, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury, with Pastor Brian King officiating. You may greet the family from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Forrest Twp. Cemetery.

Harriet was born March 21, 1936, In Wing, IL; the daughter of Paul and Marie (Bach) Schrof. She married Dale S. Farney on November 4, 1956. They were married for 55 years before his passing on June 11, 2012.

Her memory is being held close by those she left behind including her three daughters: Kimberly (Tony Ixtepan) Benway, Forrest; Tanya Farney, Mahomet; and Tara (Joseph) Mouser of Champaign; her five grandchildren: Tyson (Amanda) Benway, Dustin (Christine) Benway, Brenton (Tiffany Elliott) Benway, Desiree Mouser and Valerie Mouser; and eight adored great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her four siblings: Edward Schrof, Glen Schrof, Carol (Louie) Knapp and Vernon (Elba Davis) Schrof.

Harriet graduated from FSW High School in 1954. She enjoyed married life on the farm south of Forrest with Dale and the girls. She made many lasting friendships at several secretarial/receptionist positions she held. Harriet cherished every opportunity to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her unconditional love will live forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Harriet's name be made to the Forrest Wabash Festival, SELCAS, or the First Baptist Church of Fairbury Awana Fund.

