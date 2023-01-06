Sept. 5, 1926 - Dec. 23, 2022

GIBSON CITY — Harold Victor Baize, 96, of Gibson City, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born September 5, 1926, in McHenry, KY, to Wilbert and Belvia Lee (Sorrels) Baize.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Eleanor; his two loving children: Jenny (Bruce) Schleeter of Colfax and Gary (Karen) Baize of Columbus, IN.

Graveside services to celebrate the life of Vic will be held at a later date.

