Oct. 17, 1937 - Dec. 26, 2022

GROVELAND — Harold LaRue Foster Jr., of Groveland, IL, passed away on December 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL, at the age of 85.

Harold Junior, better known by his nickname Yogi, was born on a beautiful fall morning, October 17, 1937, in Springfield, IL, to Jerri and Harold LaRue Foster Sr. He married the love of his life Elizabeth "Libby" Foster on April 22, 1961. They had a wonderful life creating a family, building their lake home, running a successful business and having many adventures over their 61 years of marriage. Along the way they had two beautiful children, Cathy (Steve) Heissler and Steve (Andreia) Foster, who he cherished and loved all the days of his life, which at times was at best a challenge.

LaRue (Yogi) was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, snow ski and enjoy the outdoors. He was a wonderful teacher who taught his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to also love and enjoy the outdoors. Over the years Yogi's family grew. He had ten grandchildren: Elizabeth (Treye) Nevius, MacKenzie (Jon) Stoller, Dominique (Matt) Batchelor, Andrew Heissler, Adam (Kelly) Heissler, Abby (Stephen) Chicca, Amie (Caleb) Skinner, Rachel (Kevin) Pluchar, Ryan Wargo, Christina Wargo; and 12 great-grandchildren who he loved very much.

Yogi owned Ruyle Mechanical Services for 50 years. During his ownership he built a wonderful company that attracted the best people in the industry. He loved the people he worked with and the many wonderful customers. Many of both groups became lifelong friends. After high school he joined the United States Navy and served as a Machinist Mate 2nd Class on the Destroyer USS Colahan (DD-658). He joined the Neptune Society and visited the Far East and the South Pacific. From all accounts a good sailor, who spent many hours thinking of his love - Libby. After leaving the service he joined Steamfitters Local 353 and started his apprenticeship at Ruyle.

He lived a life of God and practiced the forgiveness of Jesus Christ. Yogi was a believer and will be fishing with Jesus and his mother often in heaven. He was no quitter. He was a fighter. He was on dialysis for eight years and fought until he could fight no more.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito, IL, with Father David Whiteside as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin and from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Internment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL, 61637, or to Camp Big Sky P.O. Box 56, Farmington, IL, 61531.

LaRue's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where online condolences can be made for the family.