May 9, 1943 - May 23, 2023

CLINTON — Harold E. Dellinger, 80, of Clinton, passed away at Carle Hospital - Urbana on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

A Celebration of Harold's Life will be held at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Military Rites will be accorded at 12:00 p.m.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Harold Eldon Dellinger was born May 9, 1943, in Fairbury, the son of Virgil and Hazel Dodson Dellinger. He was united in marriage to Janice Michaels on December 20, 1969. She survives.

Harold is also survived by three children: Kerri (Bob) Berndt, Neil (Jennifer) Dellinger, and Thressa (Evan) Johnson; four grandchildren: Laine Berndt, Tyler Berndt, Logan Dellinger and Grayson Dellinger; and two brothers: Myron Dellinger and Richard (Liz) Dellinger.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Ken Dellinger.

Harold was a 1961 graduate of Fairbury Cropsey High School. He served in the United States Army. Harold retired from Country Companies in 2002, where he had worked in IT. He enjoyed visiting National Parks in the West and riding steam locomotives. He especially loved visiting Manitou Springs, CO.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.