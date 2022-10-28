March 24, 1938 - Oct. 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Harold Boyd was born in Des Moines, Iowa on March 24, 1938, to Loren Uverton Boyd and Faith Rippey Boyd.

He received his MFA, from the University of Kansas at Lawrence in 1965, (having attended, Ohio State University, Columbus in 1960) and received his BFA, from the University of Kansas in 1959.

He was blessed with one son, Benjamin Loren Boyd, (Kara Jennings Boyd); one grandchild, Penny Kahlo Boyd; a daughter, Lisa (Elizabeth Winnifred) Boyd; and Rhea, fellow artist, teacher and companion.

During his entire life he was acknowledged with professional distinction for his dedication and commitment to his art. In 1978-79 he was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts (N.E.A.) Individual Artist's Full Grant. His numerous solo art exhibitions included Tributes, the Abraham & Isaac Watercolor Series shown at Ispace in Chicago, IL in 2004, Sky Game, a major commission by the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, IL, Betwixt, a 2003 exhibit (with works by lifetime friend and fellow artist, Ken Holder) at Conduit Gallery in Dallas TX, Harold Boyd: Bodies of Work, a major exhibition in 2002 of selections from 20 years of work, curated by Barry Blinderman with a catalog essay by critic, Tim Porges at the University Galleries of Illinois State University in Normal, Harold Boyd: The Figure on Paper, at the Quincy Art Center, 2002, Harold Boyd, Seasons, 2000, at Millikin University's, Perkinson Gallery in Decatur, IL and Harold Boyd: A Survey of his Work from 1983 to the Present, featured in 1999, at the McLean County Arts Center in his hometown of Bloomington, IL.

Throughout his career as an academic and artist he participated in numerous one, two, and group shows and had work accepted into over 30 permanent collections. One notable publication, Vagabonds. A Medieval Journey, featuring 12 Illustrations, was commissioned and organized by the Art Gallery of Memorial University of Newfoundland, with assistance from the Canada Council on the Arts. A major one person show of 60 works was presented at University Galleries, Illinois State University in 1977, where he taught in the School of Art from 1966 to 2001. The McLean County Arts Center featured Boyd's work in the July 2022 show called Unforgotten. In 2017 Rhea and Harold showed there together in Memory & Loss and ChildLike, respectively.

Harold participated in the design and development of the print shops in what was a new Center for Visual Arts building in the School of Art at Illinois State University in the early 1970's where he then taught drawing and printmaking for the next 30 years. He is remembered as a kind and supportive mentor with a vast knowledge of both technique and theory. It is notable that a very high percentage of students who worked with him continued their art-making and related careers and credit him for his mentorship and intellectual prowess.

As a figure drawing professor who specialized in drawing and printmaking, he influenced the styles and capacities of numerous students who continue to be successful practicing artists, many of which considered him to be an artistic genius and unparalleled mentor. Anyone wanting to learn more about Harold's work as a figure artist can visit the Central Illinois Regional Airport and observe his bronze figures of children at play as they look upward in the work called Sky Game. Harold's paintings, prints and drawings can be seen and purchased at the Beluga Press Art Gallery in downtown Bloomington, IL, and on the website at belugapressart.gallery. Upcoming opportunities include an art show reception on January 21, 2023 at the Preston Jackson Gallery in Peoria from 6:30-8:30 p.m., with the show continuing January 6, February 18, 2023 and a Celebration of Life at the ISU Alumni Center in June.