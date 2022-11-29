 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harold Armstrong

Nov. 20, 1943 - Nov. 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Harold Armstrong, of Bloomington, IL, born November 20, 1943, and passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Harold's Celebration of Life will be at Full Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Hall, 107 E. Newton, Heyworth on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Harold was born and raised in the Wapella, IL, area. Harold was an Army Vietnam Veteran. Harold was married to Sandy. Harold had two sons, Don and Scott. Harold retired from the Laborer's Local #362. Harold's dog and cats were like family to him and Sandy.

Special thanks go to his caring neighbors, Shane, Paula, Ryan, Steve, and Ruth.

Any memorials should be sent to Full Gospel Tabernacle of Heyworth IL.

