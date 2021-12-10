NORMAL — Harold A. White, age 83 of Normal, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, in Normal, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, with his funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Pastor Mark Wallace will be officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to Crossroads Chapel, Bloomington, IL.

Harold was born October 4, 1938, in Paloma, IL, the son of Frederick Arnum and Elsie Mae Woods White. He married Ina "Carol" James on December 29, 1957, in Bowen, IL. She passed away September 23, 2019.

Surviving are his four children: Steven (Marilyn) White, Susan Marshall, Stewart (Tammy) White, Shawn (Cheryl) White; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Melton; one brother, Merle White.

Harold was the former Safety Coordinator for Unit 5 School District.

He was a member of Crossroads Chapel, Bloomington. He and Carol loved traveling, making others smile with a joke, and country gospel music.

