Hannah Kathleen Bennett, died on December 27, 2022, in Normal. She was 33. Hannah is survived by her parents, Nancy and Rick Bennett of Normal.

Hannah was passionate about human rights. She loved art, history, music, gaming, linguistics, and sampling candies from around world. But most of all she loved her big, extended family, and her cat, Livvy.

A private/family celebration of life will occur at a later date. The family asks for any memorial donations to go to The Trevor Project. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

