May 26, 1943 - July 24, 2022

PONTIAC — Hallie Ann (Grimes) Brown, 79, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Pontiac.

A visitation will be on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Pittsfield, IL at a later date. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Hallie, the youngest of seven children, was born May 26, 1943, in Pittsfield, IL to John and Rachel (Miller) Grimes. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1961.

After graduating, she relocated to Pontiac where she met David Brown. They were married on July 3, 1962, and had recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

He survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are her three daughters: Jennifer Lee (Tom) Moeller of Clarendon Hills, IL, Laura Ellen (Mark) Vogel of Pontiac, IL, and Sarah Elizabeth (Rod Morgan) Brown-Morgan of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Lauren Elizabeth (Vince Jaron) Moeller-Jaron, Addison Lee (Colin Driscoll) Moeller, Maggie Elise Moeller, Clare Ellen Vogel, Bobbie Marie Vogel, and Jack David Vogel; sisters: Duska Shaw of Pittsfield, IL and Nancy McFarland of Pittsfield, IL; brother, Jerry Grimes of Pittsfield, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew arriving in August. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Grimes and Tom Grimes; sister, Helen Guthrie; and grandson, Jacob Ryan Starks.

Hallie loved to read, especially history books. She was an amazing quilter, making each grandchild a handmade quilt for their high school graduation. She taught her daughters the importance of love, laughter, music, and how to be the strong women they are today.

Memorials may be made to the Pontiac Public Library, 211 E. Madison Street, Pontiac, IL 61764 or the Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation, 1302 Franklin Avenue, Suite 4500, Normal, IL 61761. Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.