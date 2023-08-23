Oct. 26, 1936 - Aug. 21, 2023

HEYWORTH — H. Gerald Oneal, 86, of Heyworth, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Heyworth Christian Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. also at the church. The burial will be in Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery, Heyworth following the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Heyworth Christian Church.

Gerald was born October 26, 1936, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Homer H. and Pearl E. (Dalton) Oneal. He married Judith Ann Smith, December 26, 1964, in Heyworth, IL. She survives.

Surviving are two sons: Larry (Candace) Oneal - Heyworth, and Jerry (Joni) Oneal - Bloomington; daughters: Lori (Rodney) Klingenberg - Bloomington, and Julie (Greg) Harrold - Clinton; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; baby girl Oneal; and two brothers: David Oneal and Harold Oneal.

Gerald was a famer for many years farming until 1987. He was a custodian for the Heyworth School District for 20 years. He worked in construction with his son Larry for 12 years. He served in the Army National Guard, Bloomington, IL. He was a 75-year member of the Heyworth Christian Church, where he served on the church board for several years. Gerald was a member of the Illinois Education Association and a member of the Carl E. Miller American Legion Post 624, Heyworth. Gerald was an avid Cubs fan. Every morning he would go up to the Hornets Nest and get coffee with friends.

Gerald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.