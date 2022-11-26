Jan. 20, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — H. Donald Merritt, Jr., 88, of Bloomington, IL, passed away early Monday Morning, November 21, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born January 20, 1934, in Detroit, MI to H. Donald and Helen (Hands) Merritt Sr. He attended Wentworth Military Academy for High School and Jr. College, and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Bradley University. Don proudly served two years active duty in the Army and four years in the Army Reserve. On a blind date in Normal, IL, he found the love of his life, and married Margaret Ann Moore on November 24, 1962, in Oak Park, IL.

Don believed in serving his community. He was a Registered Professional Engineer for Farnsworth and Wylie Consulting Engineers for 32 years. In Bloomington-Normal, he oversaw the building of many streets, highways, bridges, watermains, the 1975-80 addition to Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, and as Resident Engineer designed and oversaw the construction of the South East Plant. His work took him all over Central Illinois. Don was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), Illinois Society Professional Engineers (ISPE), the Bloomington-Normal Society of Professional Engineers, Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators (IAWPCO) and Illinois Association of Wastewater Agencies (IAWA).

Don retired in 1999, and was able to spend more time doing his favorite activities: spending time with family and friends, golfing and working on his 1923 Model T Ford (he was the second owner of the car). Don was a member of Young Men's Club and an active member of the McLean County Senior Golf Association, playing with his brother Tom and friends up until he was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. In 2021, unable to work on his Model T anymore, Don donated his car to the Model T Museum.

Don served on the Board of Trustees for the Marc First Foundation for 12 years, including President for three years. Don was appointed by the McLean County Board to serve as a trustee for the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District in 1999. He served 23 years, including President for seven years. He resigned from the Board in May of 2022, as his disease progressed.

Don received awards and recognition for his work. In 2013, he received the Mentor of the Year award from ISPE. In 2014, he traveled to Washington DC to receive the Mentor of the Year award from NSPE. In 2019, he received the Public Official Award from IAWA. On October 11, 2021, the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District named a section of the District in Don's honor: The H. Donald Merritt Jr. Pumping and Interceptor System and placed a bench in his honor in Tipton Park.

Don was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Normal. He was previously, for 44 years, a member of University Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Normal where he served in many roles: Property Chairman, Deacon, Elder, Trustee, Treasurer and Board President.

Don is survived by his beautiful wife of 60 years, Margaret; his two loving children: Michael (Mark Roberts) Merritt of Dallas, TX, and Anne Merritt of Colfax, IL; his brother, William P. Merritt of Normal, IL; his sisters-in-law: Judy Merritt and Susan Moore; a host of nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, Duncan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Frances Jane and Catherine Jean Merritt; one brother, Thomas H. Merritt; and his brother-in-law, Charles Ross Moore.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church 2000 East College Avenue, Normal IL 61761. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the church. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, IL. Don and his family have entrusted East Lawn Funeral Home with arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Normal or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street Chicago, IL, 60611.

The family wishes to thank the people of the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District for their friendship and support, especially through these last two years. We would also like to thank all of Don's friends who called or visited him during his illness. Lastly, we are grateful for the care he received from the Carle Hospice team, especially Nurse Judy.