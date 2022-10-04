Feb. 5, 1924 - Oct. 2, 2022

MORTON — Gwendolyn Sommer, 98, of Morton, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Gwendolyn "Gwen" was born at the Carius family homestead in rural Morton to Henry C. and Magdalen (Wilhelm) Carius on February 5, 1924. She married Phillip L. Sommer in Minneapolis, MN on March 27, 1943, while he was in the US Army Air Corps. He preceded her in death on July 21, 1998.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Marvin; and one son, Rob. Surviving are two sons: Roger (Carol Morrisey) Sommer of Morton and Keith (Deborah) Sommer of Mackinaw; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Sommer of Pekin; one brother, Robert Carius of Cave City, AR; granddaughters: Kristen Sommer, Megan Sommer, Robin (Michael) Pitoscia and Renee (Duane) Teichman; and four great-grandchildren.

Gwen attended Maple Grove Country School and Morton High School. She was first employed at R.G. LeTourneau, Inc., in Peoria, where she met her husband, Phil.

When her children were young, Gwen worked part-time at Pioneer Hi-Bred in Morton before embarking on a career in real estate in 1961. She was the first woman Realtor member of the Pekin Board of Realtors and among the first few women members of the Peoria Board of Realtors. She enjoyed a long career with Wittmer Realty, Schrock Realty and Jim Maloof Realtors.

Gwen was a devoted daughter, loving wife, supportive mother, doting grandmother, and friend to many. She knew no strangers. She always had the time to help others and played a large role in encouraging and helping her husband, sons, and grandchildren to follow their dreams. We loved her dearly. Gwen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton from its inception.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the Mass at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.