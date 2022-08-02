July 27, 1970 - July 19, 2022

LINCOLN, Arkansas — Gregory Young Arbucke, of Lincoln, AR, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Greg was born July 27, 1970, in Gulf Port, MS, to Roy and Patricia Arbuckle, he was one of twelve children. He attended Bloomington High School. Greg was in the construction field most of his life and was fortunate to have owned two of his own businesses. He married Bridget Logsdon of Bloomington, and had three children, Jessica Arbuckle of Bloomington, Dalton Arbuckle of Bloomington, and Jennifer Arbuckle of Auburn, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandmother and sister.

Greg loved hunting, fishing, coin collecting, knife forging and spending time with family and friends. Greg moved to Lincoln, AR, and remarried. He had six step-children, Dasea, Shane, Shaunti, Rheonna, Lloyd and Dakoda. He had one grandchild, Christopher Betton Jr., Bloomington, and many step-grandchildren in Arkansas.

He is also survived by five brothers and sister-in-laws, one being James Logsdon Jr., a mother-in-law, Carol Logsdon and two life long friends Tom Saylor and Tom Shields.

Greg was a loving and upstanding man He brought joy wherever he went. He shared his life with so many that will miss him greatly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.