Aug. 30, 1954 - Sept. 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Gregory Ward Lawler, 68, of Bloomington passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

Greg was born in Belleville, IL, on August 30, 1954, to Ward Glenn Lawler and Jesse Fairlene Lane Lawler.

Greg is survived by Angela (Roop), his wife of 32 years; their daughter Amanda;l and their beloved cat Minnie. He is also survived by his brother Ted (Chris) Lawler of Mount Vernon, IA; sister, Angie Lawler Prang of Bloomington, IL; sister-in-law, Martha Lawler of Peoria, IL; three step-siblings: Nancy (Jim) Orsulak, Mary (Dane) Mooney, and Amy (Larry) Robinson. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Glenn, step-mother Lois, and two step-siblings, Linda and Bob.

Greg attended public schools in Normal, IL, and graduated with an Accounting degree from Illinois State University in 1976. He obtained his CPA in May of the same year. His career began in public accounting. In 1977, he began working for Growmark in Bloomington, IL. Greg loved his work and retired as Tax Director at Growmark in 2019, after 42 years of service. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Illinois CPA Society, Illinois Chamber of Commerce Tax Institute, and National Society of Accountants for Cooperatives. Recently, he enjoyed participating on the committee to plan the NCHS Class of 1972 50th Reunion.

Greg enjoyed cruising around in his car, listening to Christmas music year round, golf, cookies, electronics, travel, history, playing Yahtzee, TV, family get-togethers, comedy and classic movies, and a good cup of coffee with friends. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Greg was a compassionate person who enjoyed life and was devoted to his family. To know him was to love him. His bright blue eyes and big smile brought those around him warmth and kindness. He was very tender hearted toward animals, a friend to all the neighborhood dogs, always carrying dog treats in his pocket on walks. Greg loved his family and home. For him, there was no place like home. We would like to thank our family, friends, neighbors, and church friends for their support and love during this time.

A service celebrating his life will be at 1:00 PM Monday, September 26, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E. Front St., Bloomington, IL. Rev. Sara Isbell will be officiating.

Private interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Humane Society of Central Illinois, Normal, IL or Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, IL. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.