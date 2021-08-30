Gregory L. Jurgenson

ATLANTA — Gregory (Greg) L. Jurgenson, 69, joined his Savior on August 27, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.

Greg was born on July 19, 1952, in Fairmont, Minnesota to Robert and Marjorie (Cowing) Jurgenson. He married Carla (Conrady) Alberts on May 24, 2003, in Lincoln, Illinois. She survives him.

Also surviving are Ryan (Lyndi) Alberts of Atlanta; Alissa (Rob) Smith of Elkhart; mother, Marjorie Jurgenson of St. Louis; brother, Bradley (Sandy) Jurgenson of St. Louis. Grandchildren: Danielle and Remington Alberts; Landon and Olivia Smith. Niece: Jenni Jurgenson; Nephew: Drew Jurgenson. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Jurgenson, in-laws, Wayne and Lois Conrady and Elaine Conrady.

Greg was employed by the IEA/NEA representing school personnel in contract negotiations and working conditions for 33 years. For the last 18 years Greg has raised Black Angus cattle with his wife, Carla and son, Ryan.

Memorials may be made to Susan G Komen- Breast Cancer Foundation in honor of Alissa Smith.

Visitation will be held at St. John UCC, 204 7th Street, Lincoln, IL, Friday September 3, 2021 from 4:00– 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the church with visitation from 9:00–9:45, prior to service. Interment will follow at Hartsburg Union Cemetery.