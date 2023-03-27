March 29, 1959 - March 24, 2023

STANFORD — Gregory Charles Smith, age 63, of Stanford, IL, passed away at 2:50 PM on Friday, March 24, 2023 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

A service celebrating his life will be Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at the Laborer's Local #362, 2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington, IL. Private inurnment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Stanford IL. The family suggests memorials be made to his family c/o his wife Jo Beth Smith, 201 Blackstone, Stanford IL 61774. Cremation services provided by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Greg was born March 29, 1959, in Bloomington, IL the son of Robert E. and Hallie (Bratcher) Smith. He married Jo Beth Powell on July 25, 1998. She survives.

Also surviving are his four children: Sabrina Smith, Bloomington, IL, Gene (Taylor) Messenger, Danville, IL, Michael Messenger, Danville, IL, Kyle (Nicole) Messenger, Stanford, IL; four grandchildren: Anthony, Baylee, Chevy and Gracie; one brother, Douglas (Patrica) Smith, Bloomington, IL; two sisters: Lavonne McCombs, Lincoln, IL, Judith (fiance La Don F. De Lap) Dougherty, Bloomington IL.

Greg is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Donald Phelps and Roger Phelps.

Greg was a Laborer's Local #362. He was a loving husband, father and brother. He will be missed by all who knew him

