BLOOMINGTON — Greg Sturm, 60, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to El Paso-Gridley Schools (checks payable to EPG Schools, Greg Sturm in memo line) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born March 24, 1961, in Bloomington, a son of Donald G. Sturm and Mardelle Farney Sturm. He married Angie Galvin on May 18, 1985, in Pekin.

Surviving are his wife, Angie Sturm; two daughters: Kiley Sturm and Lindsey (Tom) Prior; two granddaughters: Adalynn and Riley, with another expected in May; his father, Don Sturm; and two brothers: Scott (Alvena) Sturm and Steve (Julie) Sturm.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

An outstanding athlete at El Paso High School, Greg's love of sports never faltered, and he was a faithful fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Chicago Blackhawks. Greg enjoyed a long career at State Farm Insurance Companies and was an integral member of the VMO team. He loved KISS, trips to Vegas and meticulously caring for his lawn.

Greg had an innate ability to know what someone needed, sometimes even before they did. He was an unshakeable support for the people in his life and was the rock for his family of girls.

