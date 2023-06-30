May 28, 1948 - June 29, 2023

DOWNS — Greg Roop, 75, of Downs, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1948, to Frank and Hazel Roop.

Surviving is his son, Frankie (Mary Jo) Roop of Downs; daughter, Kristal Roop of Peoria; grandchildren: Colton (Taylor) Manuel, Logan Manuel; great-grandchildren: Ryan Marie, Chesney Ann, and Tucker Dale: sister, Betty Jean Livingston of Aiken, SC.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Sonny Roop and Bill Roop and his best friend "Roop Dog."

Greg spent his career delivering Pepsi, Hostess, Budweiser, and Miller. He retired at 62, as a Miller salesman after 31 years with Ra-Jac Distributing. In retirement Greg was a part time rural mail carrier in Downs.

Greg was an avid Chicago Bears, St. Louis Cardinals, and NASCAR fan with his favorite driver being Rusty Wallace.

Special Thanks to Carle BroMenn Hospice unit and all 5th floor staff.

Cremation rights with no services will be accorded per Greg's request.