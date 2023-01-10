Jan. 9, 1954 - Jan. 9, 2023

CARLOCK — Grant Wayne Basting, 69, of rural Carlock, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. He was a near life long resident of McLean County and a lifetime resident of Central Illinois.

Grant was born on January 9, 1954. He grew up on a fourth generation dairy farm near Yuton in Dry Grove Township. He participated in 4-H with Silverleaf Let's Go Ag and FFA raising and maintaining purebred sheep for more than 65 years.

Grant attended Normal Unit #5 schools and proudly graduated from Normal Community High School in the class of 1972. He later graduated from the University of Illinois College of Ag 1976, and then received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1979. After passing the Illinois Bar Exam, he managed and maintained trusts for 20 years primarily with the National Bank of Bloomington. In the second half of his career he worked in Mutual Funds and Advanced Financial Planning at State Farm Insurance in Bloomington.

Grant is the son of Wayne Lewis and Dorothy Jane (Gillis) Basting. He married Catherine Metsker in Taylorville, IL, on August 31, 1985. She survives. They share three sons: Brant (Alyson) Basting of Indianapolis, IN, Reid Basting of Bloomington, IL, and Bryce Basting of Chicago, IL. He is also survived by two brothers: Warren (Julia) Basting of Normal, IL, and Brian Basting of Bloomington, IL.

Grant was a devoted New York Yankees, Boston Celtics, and University of Illinois fan. His later interests included a near 20 year volunteer and coaching commitment to Normal Community West Boys' Track and Field team. After supporting and following his sons' high school and college running careers, he and Catherine became certified IHSA, USATF, and NCAA track and cross country officials. His heartfelt support of his sons' Bell Lap Track and Field LLC continued until death.

Grant wishes to acknowledge a lifelong friendship with: Bruce Jones, Pam Caywood, and friends too numerous to mention in the livestock business.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at Troyer Cemetery in White Oak Township.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Normal Community West Boys' Track and Field program.

Online condolences and memories of Grant may be left at kiblerbradyruestman.com.