Aug. 20, 1954 - Feb. 27, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Graciela Diaz Mendez, 68, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

Her memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Graciela was born in Mexico on August 20, 1954, to Luis and Olivia (Leon) Mendez. She married Alfonso Diaz on February 7, 1976, in Chicago.

She is survived by her husband; four children: Alfonso (Candice) Diaz, Jr., Veronica (Charlie) Cameron, Olivia Diaz, and Francisco Diaz, all of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; four siblings: Maria Olivia Mendez, Luis Mendez, Jr. and Lilia Mendez, all of Mexico, and Guillermina Mendez of California; along with many nieces and nephews.

Her parents and six siblings: Alfonso, Alfredo, Raul, Eduardo, Ruben and Enrique Mendez preceded her in death.

As an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Graciela taught CCD and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Western Avenue Community Center and an avid gardener.

Graciela was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

