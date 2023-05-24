Jan. 12, 2006 - May 22, 2023

CONGERVILLE — Grace M. Dickinson, 17, of Congerville, IL, passed away on May 22, 2023, at her home after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

She was born on January 12, 2006, in Bloomington, IL.

She is survived by her parents, Rich and Rachel Dickinson; one sister, Hope Dickinson; one brother, Matthew Dickinson; maternal grandfather, Arthur Kennell; paternal grandparents, Rick and Cyndee Dickinson; one aunt, Anna (Kevin) Peters; one uncle, John Dickinson; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Shirley Kennell.

Grace was a student at Eureka High School. She was a member of the Cazenovia Mennonite Church, Illinois Jr. Angus Association; and the East Side Producers 4-H club.

Grace loved her cattle and enjoyed competing in cattle shows across the state. She also had a passion for her make-up and loved spending time applying and sharing her knowledge with others.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Roanoke Mennonite Church. Dennis Kennell will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Cremation rites will follow the services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cazenovia Mennonite Church or to the family to assist with expenses.

Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.