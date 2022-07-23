PEORIA — Grace Fowler, of Peoria, passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Peoria, with family by her side.

She was born in Springlake, IL, a daughter of Melvin and Iva (Girdler) Wick. She married Larry Fowler on June 25, 1961, in Bloomington, IL.

She is survived by her husband; a son, Steven (Mickey) Fowler of Frankfort, IL; a daughter, Pamela (Bob) Rafferty of Trivoli, IL; four grandchildren: Michael and Samantha Fowler of Frankfort, IL, Justin and Stephanie Goldsby of St. Louis, MO; one sister, Mary Walker of Lafayette, IN; one sister-in-law, Lorene Wick of Verona, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; two brothers-in-law; and one infant grandson.

She attended Patricia Stevens College in Chicago and was a flight attendant for Delta Airlines prior to her marriage. She worked in the administrative office and also the retail department at Bergner's for thirty-five years.

She was a member of University United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Swan Lake Chapel mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

