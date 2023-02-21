Dec. 13, 1940 - Feb. 18, 2023

MORTON — Gordon D. Honegger, 82, of Morton, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice House in Peoria, IL, after a brief illness.

He was born on December 13, 1940, in Forrest, IL. to Samuel and Leah (Rieger) Honegger. On June 27, 1964, he married Jean Ann Martin in Forrest, IL. On September 26, 1971, he was baptized, along with Jean Ann, in Carbondale, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Ann; son, Andy (Cindy) Honegger of Morton; and daughter, Dr. Molly Honegger (Dr. Steve Hesseltine) of Oakland, CA; grandchildren: Sarah Honegger, Katie Honegger, Sophia Hesseltine and Sienna Hesseltine; one brother, Sam (Judy) Honegger of Albuquerque, NM; one sister-in-law, Kathy Honegger, of Fairbury, IL; and one brother-in-law, Roger Jones of Hilton Head, SC.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Lyle Honegger and Jerry Honegger; sisters-in-law: Nancy Honegger and Sherry Martin.

While in hospice, Gordon told his family that he had a "terrific life" and was "at peace."

Gordon did indeed have a terrific life. He was raised on an Illinois farm learning the value of hard work. Gordon had two loving parents. He grew up in a family of four brothers, Gordon being the third, immersed in the environment of a family business. Gordon had a passion for learning, earning his finance degree at his beloved University of Illinois, his MBA at Northwestern University, and his Ph. D at Purdue University. He traveled the world extensively with Jean Ann and his family. Gordon treasured and supported his Morton community. He loved his work and was successful at it, yet remained modest. Gordon positively impacted the lives of many people. And most of all, he had a long, wonderful marriage and loving family, who knew him as "Grampy" and with whom he was able to spend much quality time in both business and leisure.

Gordon's name is synonymous with Morton Community Bank. He and Jean Ann, partners in both life and business, lead the bank on an amazing journey that will continue forward. Gordon was truly blessed and thankful to be able to do the work that he loved, with people that he loved, every day. He was also blessed to be able to be active right up to his illness, still working at the bank just a few weeks ago.

Our family would like to acknowledge all the special friends and employees, active and retired, of the Bank, who were so special to Gordon, whom he loved dearly. We also would like to recognize, in particular, the members of the Bank's Board of Directors, now and over the years, whose friendship and comradery meant so much to him.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further services and burial will be for immediate family only.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Morton Community Foundation of Morton, Illinois.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.