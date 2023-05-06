Jan. 25, 1934 - May 5, 2023

WAPELLA — Goldie A. Hedrick, 89, of Wapella, IL, passed away 10:50 a.m., May 5, 2023, at her family residence, Wapella, IL.

Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Monday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church or the DeWitt Co. 4-H Foundation.

Goldie was born January 25, 1934, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Joseph and Ruby (Cahill) Bell. She married Andy Hedrick May 31, 1952, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Andy Hedrick, Wapella, IL; sons: Steve Hedrick, Wapella, IL, and David (Jan) Hedrick, Clinton, IL; five grandchildren: Mike (Tanya) Hedrick, Kris (Cassie) Hedrick, Brooklyn (Jason) Bauer, Brandy (Tony) Roberts, and Joshua (Annie) Hedrick,; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Rex (Mary Ann) Bell, Clinton, IL; and sister-in-law, Mary Bell, Lerna, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Bell; and one sister, Connie Bell.

Goldie was a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, and was active in the church including preparing and serving funeral dinners. She also volunteered at the Lincoln Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln, IL. Goldie enjoyed being a 4-H leader, square dancing, and bowling. Most of all, Goldie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

