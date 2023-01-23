Sept. 17, 1933 - Jan. 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Gloria Mae Ryburn, 89, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:21 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will be at Randolph Memorial Cemetery in Heyworth, IL. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Gloria was born on September 17, 1933 in Bloomington, a daughter to Bertram L. and Laura Bailey Harlow. She married Donald Nelson Ryburn on February 2, 1952 in Bloomington, he preceded her in death on January 20, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sons: Donald Nelson Ryburn II, Jeffry Mark Ryburn.; one brother, and four sisters.

Surviving are her son, Todd (Anne) Ryburn, Bloomington; her granddaughter, Lori (Kevin) Decuir, TX; a great-grandson, Carson Decuir, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gloria graduated from Bloomington High School in 1952. She held jobs with Hawkins Photo Studio, Livingstons Department Store, State Farm, and Eureka-Williams Corporation.

Gloria loved collecting ceramic chickens and was an avid Cub Fan. She enjoyed decorating for and celebrating holidays, especially Christmas.

The family would like to thank Carle Bromenn for their excellent care.

Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.