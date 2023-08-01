March 2, 1933 - July 27, 2023

MINONK — Gloria Joanne Jurczak, 90, of Minonk, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Goldwater Care in Pontiac, IL.

Gloria was born on March 2, 1933, to Pearl and John Ketchmark of Minonk, IL. She graduated from Minonk-Dana High School in 1951. She was involved in music, drama, yearbook, and was valedictorian of her senior class. She attended Illinois State Normal University and graduated in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in English. She was editor-in-chief of the Index yearbook and named an outstanding senior. She was the first member of her family to go to college.

She accepted her first teaching assignment in North Chicago, IL, which she remembered fondly. She returned to the Minonk area and taught in Wenona, Minonk, and finally Streator-Woodland where she served as the school librarian. She loved working with children and instilling her love of reading, writing, and literature.

She married Ted Jurczak, originally from Schenectady, NY, on November 29, 1958, at Saint Patrick's church. They built their home in Minonk where they raised their four children: Kathleen (Chuck) Miller, Thad (Karin) Jurczak, Andrea (Steve) Boudreau and Jane (Keith) Milburn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her brothers: Tom and Robert Ketchmark; her sister-in-law, P.J. Ketchmark; and her son, Thad Jurczak. She is survived by her three daughters, her daughter-in-law, and her grandchildren: Kelsey Jurczak, Alec Miller, Mark (Taylor) Boudreau, Alison (Jared) Forsythe, Patrick Miller, Amy Jurczak (fiancee Clay Walker) and Ryan Milburn.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at St. Patrick Church in Minonk. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Minonk Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Jurczak Memorial Scholarship Fund or online by visiting https://gofund.me/898c6427. All proceeds will go to future scholarships for Fieldcrest and Streator-Woodland seniors pursuing higher education.

Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.