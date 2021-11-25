SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Gloria Jean McCulley Palacios, began her life on a quiet farm in Pontiac, IL, July 18, 1943.

She attended U of I for Art, where she met the love of her life, international student, Julio Palacios. They married and moved to Columbia, South America, where she loved the Latino culture, Spanish language, food, art, and music. The couple moved back to USA where she was a teacher of Spanish and English as a second language for immigrants. She completed BA in Art Education with honors, MA in Spanish and English as a second language. She taught in VA, GA, and TX.

She is survived by her daughters: Dr Monica (Ed) Boyce, three children: Quincy, Cadence, and Orin; Nancy Brooks (Heilg), two children: Nick (Michaela) Heilig - their two children: Aveline and Benicio Heilig (great-grandchildren), and Maxmillian Heilig; Dr. Sherry Palacios adn husband Rick Paseto. One brother, W. D. McCulley. Gloria leaves behind many loved ones after a long battle with cancer that ended her incredible life on Sunday November 21, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.S. and Regina (Jean) McCulley; her loving husband, of 36 years; sister-in-law, Birgit McCulley; and beloved Chihuahua - Midget.

Funeral services will be at Porter-Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio, TX. Visitation will be on November 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be right after the service for family at Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemetery Dominion - San Antonio, TX.