June 13, 1935 - Feb. 6, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Gloria J. McDonald, 87, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:54 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.

A graveside committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery mausoleum chapel. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born June 13, 1935, in Chebanse, daughter of Loris and Johanna Gerjets Rodgers. She married Charles "Mac" McDonald on December 13, 1957, in Normal, he preceded her in death on October 13, 2008. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving are two daughters: Melodee McDonald and Angie McDonald-Evans; and one grandson, Nick (fiancee Alicia) McDermott, all of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

In her youth, Gloria worked for Breen Beverage and while she was raising her family she worked in the cafeteria and later the district office for Bloomington School District 87. She retired from working as an administrative assistant for Frank W. Foehr, DDS for over 20 years.

Her children fondly remember when Gloria was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for their troups and how everyone loved her holiday cookies and cut-outs. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR and dirt track racing.

Gloria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.