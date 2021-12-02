Glenna Jean Lober

SUN CITY, Arizona — Glenna Jean (Blunier) Lober, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 27, 2021. Glenna was born in Eureka, IL, on December 12, 1939, to Walter Blunier and Marian (Hunziker) Blunier and was the oldest of seven children.

Glenna is survived by her husband, Darrel Lober of Sun City, AZ, and their three children: Randy Lober (Pam Ramos) of Livermore, CA, David Lober (Heather Stoerzinger) of Gilbert, AZ, and Marianne Lober Kemper (Chris) of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Danielle Lober Bow (Michael), Kara Lober Jurgensen (Phillip), Alexis Lober Banuelos (Joel), Ashley Lober, Annie Lober, Zachary Kemper, Liam Lober, Megyn Lober; and by three great-grandchildren, with a fourth on the way: Laine Bow, Franklin Jurgensen, and Landry Bow. Surviving siblings include: Walter Blunier (Faye), Judith Magnuson, Janet Martin (Randy), Gary Blunier (Cindy), and Lori Ulrich (Lee).

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Herb Blunier, and grandson, Jackson Kemper.

Glenna graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School and then from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with her bachelor's degree and master's degree in Education. Glenna married her sweetheart, Darrel Dean Lober, in 1963 in Roanoke, IL, enjoying 58 years together. Glenna began her teaching career in 1961, with much of her work as a fifth-grade teacher at Calvary Baptist Academy in Normal, IL, while raising a family in Lexington, IL. She impacted hundreds of children's lives as a schoolteacher for 38 years, retiring in 2004. Glenna's greatest joy in life was her family and serving God through teaching and mission ministries. She entered heaven to hear "Well done thou good and faithful servant" from her Heavenly Father.

Services will be held at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 7, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Funeral: Wednesday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m. (live stream will be available via www.hansenmortuary.com).

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions program at Grace Bible Church at 19280 N 99th Avenue, Sun City, AZ.