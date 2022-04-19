Born December 29, 1924, in Mt Palatine, IL, the 6th of ten children, Glenn attended Bloomington H.S., then saw combat action as a Marine in the Pacific in WWII. He attended art school in Chicago after the war where he met his wife, June Schuh of Winona, MN. They married in 1947. After working in interior design studios in Chicago and Minneapolis Glenn and June moved to Rochester, MN in 1951, where they opened their own business. Glenn Miller Interiors was a fixture in architecture and design in southeastern Minnesota and beyond for over sixty years. Glenn was an active participant in the cultural, civic and political life of his community serving on numerous committees.