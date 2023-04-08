April 4, 1930 - April 5, 2023

NORMAL — Glenn Eugene Stappenbeck, 93, of Normal, passed away on April 5, 2023, at McLean County Nursing home in Normal, surrounded by his loving family.

Glenn was born on April 4, 1930, to Guy and Leta (Kaufman) Stappenbeck in Normal, IL. He married Betty Richerson on September 29, 1950. She passed away on December 3, 2020.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sandra (Jeff) Elder; two sisters: Gloria Estes, and Carol Heiser.

He is survived by one son, Duane (Diana) Stappenbeck; two grandchildren: David Stappenbeck and Darin (Ashley Crawford) Stappenbeck; one sister, June Stayton; one brother, Guy Stappenbeck Jr.

Glenn worked for the ISU Field House for many years retiring as the Facility Attendant.

Glenn enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, woodworking, and spending time with his family. He was very ambitious to visit all 50 States.

Glenn will not only be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle but also a United States Army Korean War Veteran.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home. His visitation will be held an hour prior. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at McLean County Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Normal, 211 North School Street, Normal, IL, 61761.

