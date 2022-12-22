June 12, 1972 - Dec. 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Glenn Eric Forrest, 50, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, in Bloomington.

Glenn was born June 12, 1972, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Harold and Carol (Richardson) Forrest.

He is survived by his parents; one sister, Deanne Carroll; three brothers: Steven Forrest, Alan Forrest and Brian (Janet) Forrest. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Glenn graduated from the Art Institute of Phoenix with a Degree in Graphic Design.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn was self-employed as a painter and handyman after working in several print shops in Illinois and Arizona. In his spare time, he liked to cook and work on sketching out new art designs. He was a huge fan of all types of music and enjoyed going to live music and concerts.

