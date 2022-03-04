LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Glenn D. Gaddis, 58, of Louisville, KY, (formerly of Bloomington), died Saturday, February 19, 2022, at home. A celebration of his life is planned for April 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus, in Bloomington.

Glen was the youngest of ten children, born June 1, 1963, to Earl and Irene Gaddis. He married the love of his life, Diana Zogg on November 17, 1984, she preceded him in death.

Glenn was a painter all of his life, spending a lot of those years painting for Village Green Apartments, until moving from Illinois in 2001.

He is survived by a son, Cody Gaddis of Peoria; and a daughter, with which he lived, Bailee (Ryon) McBride; three grandchildren: Jaimie, Alex and Conner all of Louisville. In addition, he is also survived by his only sister, Janet (Melvin) Kull, Bloomington; two brothers: Mike (Linda) Gaddis, North Carolina, and Frank Gaddis, Indiana. Four step-sisters: Jeannie Gaddis, Paula Arreola, Margie Casey and Julie Casey, all of Bloomington; one step-brother, Hal(Suzie) Casey, Heyworth; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Murrel Casey; six brothers: Kenneth, Jack, Jim, Howard, Gene and Gary; three step-brothers: Danny, Eddie and Red (Dennis) Casey.

Glenn was a loving husband, father, brother and friend, who loved to have a good time. He enjoyed bowling, throwing darts and cooking for his family. He will be missed by all that knew and lived him.